American man opens fire at children’s water park; Among the injured is an 8-year-old boy.

Several people, including an eight-year-old boy, were injured after a gunman opened fire at a children’s water park in Michigan, United States, on Saturday night. The shooter, who was hiding inside a nearby home, was surrounded by police, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Police said the “nine, maybe 10” victims were injured in the shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills and were rushed to the hospital.

“We had an active shooter at the splash pad on Auburn in Rochester Hills. That is still an active crime scene and we potentially have the suspect contained nearby, but we ask for the time being that people stay away from the area. We have numerous injured victims “Later,” the police department said in a post on X.

The Oakland County sheriff said the suspect arrived at the splash zone around 5 p.m. Saturday and opened fire after getting out of his vehicle. The suspect reloaded his gun several times and fired up to 28 times, the sheriff said.

While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, police believe the attack appears to be random.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett said police secured the scene of the attack. “The Rochester Hills Fire Department is on scene and the scene is safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this. Prayers are with everyone involved. We will share more updates as we have information,” he said.

In 2024, the United States has witnessed more than 215 mass shootings so far.