American hiker’s 3-hour hike turns into 10-day ordeal, drinks water from boots to survive

Lukas McClish spent ten days stranded in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Lukas McClish, 34, of Boulder Creek, California, is back home after spending 10 days lost in the Santa Cruz Mountains, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles. McClish had set out on a day hike on June 11, but became disoriented and lost. After failing to show up for a dinner planned for Father’s Day, he was reported missing on June 16. A search effort was launched and McClish was fortunately rescued four days later.

“I left with just a pair of pants, my pair of hiking shoes and a hat. I had a flashlight and a pair of folding scissors, like a Leatherman tool. And that was it,” the Boulder Creek resident said. the station on Friday.

“I’m tired and a little sore, I lost my voice,” McClish said.

“I just make sure I drink a gallon of water every day, but then as I got closer to the end, my body needed food and some type of sustenance,” McClish said. ABC 7 Los Angeles.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office used drones to help search for McClish. They were assisted by Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz, Boulder Creek Fire Department and CA State Parks.

With @SantaCruzSO1 The drone Lukas McClish, 34, was located at 🌲 between Empire Grade and Big Basin Hwy near Foreman Creek in @sccounty. The family reported McClish missing 5 days ago. CDCR

and @CAStateParks assisted.

We are grateful you are home. pic.twitter.com/oSE7GY5wCe — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 21, 2024

Witnesses heard someone screaming for help around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. McClish was discovered in a distant canyon in Big Basin State Park. He was grateful to see so many people and search dogs looking for him.

“It was really humbling and I don’t know, it was an amazing experience,” McClish said.

“I did enough hiking for probably the rest of the year,” he said.

“Me too,” said his father.

“We’ve all walked a lot,” his mother said.