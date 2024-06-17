American barista breaks customer’s windshield after customer throws coffee at him

Ms. Lee claimed she acted in self-defense.

A recent incident at a coffee shop has sparked a debate about appropriate customer behavior in the service industry. CCTV footage, now widely circulated online, shows a customer allegedly upset by the price of drinks throwing drinks at the barista. Barista Emma Lee (23) has expressed her intention to take legal action against the customer. Fox Newsreported.

This incident highlights the importance of respectful interactions between customers and service providers. Ms Lee also stated that this was not the first case of disrespectful behavior by this particular customer.

Having risen from employee to owner of Taste of Heaven Espresso in South Seattle, Lee knows her regular customers’ orders by heart.

“When it came out, I thought, ‘I need this,'” Lee said.

What Emma didn’t need was a customer throwing drinks at her. Her reaction was immediate: the customer’s windshield shattered after a heated 15-minute argument over the price of a coffee and water.

“You can’t set your own price,” Lee recounted, explaining the incident. He also took the client’s words personally when he said, “No one is going to miss you.”

“He was a threat,” Emma said. “It’s okay for you to be outraged by the price of your drinks, enough to attack me, but isn’t it appropriate for me to respond?”

Lee explained that the customer ordered a 32-ounce coffee and a 24-ounce water, for a total of about $22. He often tries to defuse these types of situations by charging even $20, but this time, he claims the customer insisted on paying less than that amount.

“Nobody forces you to come here,” Lee said. “The argument that he didn’t know or that he was scammed doesn’t hold water. The prices are listed,” he said.

The argument escalated when the customer backed up, walked out and became increasingly aggressive.

“It was a threat, after yelling, spitting and trying to open the window, I felt in danger,” Lee said.

Ms. Lee claimed she acted in self-defense, invoking her right to protect her property.

Despite the terrifying encounter, Lee defends her actions and is ready to face any legal consequences.

“Why should this kind of interaction be expected because of the environment? It’s disgusting,” Lee said. “It’s okay for him to feel outraged, but it’s not appropriate for me to respond?”

The police were called and Emma has since filed charges for misdemeanor assault. The customer is banned from her booth, but she could take her to small claims court to cover the cost of her windshield.