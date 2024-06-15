Amazon India workers have no access to bathroom and cut off water until task is finished: report

New Delhi:

Amazon India is under scrutiny after allegations emerged of harsh working conditions and strict productivity demands by workers at its warehouses in Haryana’s industrial hub of Manesar.

Recently, a 24-year-old worker revealed to The Indian Express that employees at one of Amazon’s warehouses are routinely asked to commit to not taking breaks, even to go to the bathroom or water, until they achieve specific goals. These objectives often involve unloading packages from large trucks, a physically demanding task exacerbated by scorching temperatures of up to 50°C during the current heatwave.

The worker, who earns a monthly salary of Rs 10,088 for ten-hour shifts for five days a week, described the pressure of working without adequate breaks. “Even if we work continuously, it is difficult for us to unload more than four trucks a day,” he told Express, reflecting the impracticality of the imposed objectives.

The situation is particularly dire for female workers, who face additional challenges due to the lack of adequate facilities and the physical toll of the work. Reports indicate that some departments do not have designated sanitation facilities, forcing employees to use makeshift solutions that are neither sanitary nor suitable for their needs.

Responding to these allegations, an Amazon India spokesperson said that the company takes the safety and well-being of its employees seriously. They cited the presence of heat index monitoring devices and cooling measures in their facilities, stating that employees are provided with adequate water, hydration breaks, and rest opportunities.

The problem is not limited to India alone. Amazon has faced similar accusations internationally, with US authorities citing safety violations and ergonomic risks at several warehouses.

Earlier this year, the company fired a warehouse worker in the US after he posted a video on TikTok about having to pick up heavy boxes.

Three marketing directors in Seattle also filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Amazon of widespread sexual discrimination and that the tech giant has retaliated against them, including firing one and forcing another to resign. The workers in an amended complaint claim that Amazon’s illegal conduct only escalated in the weeks after they initially filed the lawsuit in November of last year alleging violations of federal and Washington state laws.