All Indian citizens above 70 years of age will receive free healthcare under the government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme

All Indian citizens above the age of 70 will receive free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, President Droupadi Murmu said today.

The opening of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country is also progressing at a rapid pace, he stated in his address to the joint session of Parliament.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), free health services are being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries, President Murmu said.

“Further, the Government is going to take another decision in this area. Now all people above 70 years of age will also be covered and will get the benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” the President said.

The AB-PMJAY, the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, aims to provide medical coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 million families.

The Hospital Employing and Management (HEM) guidelines for paneling of hospitals under AB-PMJAY mandate that State Health Agencies (SHAs) have the responsibility of paneling hospitals under the scheme.

