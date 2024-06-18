All clear after Chennai and Jaipur airports, among many that received bomb threats

On June 18, at least two airports in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Coimbatore, received bomb threat emails (archive).

Five major airports – Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Patna in Bihar, Vadodara in Gujarat and Jaipur in Rajasthan – were among several that received bomb warning emails – all of which were found to be hoaxes – on Tuesday. These threats follow similar threats to schools, universities and hospitals in recent weeks, including letters sent to around 150 educational institutions in the national capital region last month.

Sources told NDTV that as many as 40 airports may have received bomb threat emails today. Fortunately, no incidents have been reported and the CISF, or Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for airport security, has indicated that it receives several such threats, most of which are not considered serious.

In the last seven days alone there have been bomb threats at a medical center in Chandigarh, museums in Delhi, a hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane and a Dubai-bound flight from Delhi airport.

There was also a threat to an Air Canada flight from Delhi to Toronto.

In May, there was a threat against a Vistara flight – carrying almost 180 people – bound for Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, and another against the house of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

A Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight was also threatened, as was the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai and several schools in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. And, perhaps most critically, in May the Union Home Ministry (Minister Amit Shah was not present) also received a bomb threat.

Each case, fortunately, has been revealed as a hoax.

Less fortunately, the individuals or groups (terrorists, potentially) behind the threats have not yet been arrested, with some exceptions. The Air Canada flight threat email was sent by a 13-year-old boy who did it “just for fun.”

And the threatening emails sent to Lucknow schools were the work of children who “accidentally” forwarded the missives during an online chat session, officials told news agency IANS.

And today, in a few hours, some 40 airports have received threats.

Bomb threat 1: Chennai

Early this morning, Chennai’s Kamaraj International Airport received an email about a bomb on a Dubai-bound Emirates flight scheduled to take off at 4 am. Frantic security officers sprang into action, examining the plane and even placing each piece of luggage on the tarmac to check it.

Fortunately, this was before more than 250 passengers boarded. However, Emirates flight EK543 is expected to be delayed by almost 12 hours; It will now depart, bomb-free, at 11:00 p.m.

Initial investigations suggest that the fake email, airport director CV Deepak told NDTV, came from Istanbul, Turkey. “Emails with bomb threats have become frequent… we didn’t want to take any chances…”

Bomb Threat 2: Jaipur

“Hello. There are explosives hidden in the airport. The bombs will explode soon. Everyone will die.”

This is the text of the email sent to Jaipur airport officials. Dramatic but effective, causing a sweep that found nothing. This followed a threat to a private university in the city that also failed to produce bombs.

Sources said a group called ‘KNR’, linked to threats to Delhi schools, had claimed responsibility.

Bomb Threat 3: Patna

A normal Tuesday at the airport was shattered after an email at 1.10pm warned of a bomb.

As with the other emails, it was discovered to be a hoax. “The email, received at 1:10 p.m., contained a bomb threat. Security was tightened after what happened,” said a senior police officer.

“We are trying to trace the source of the email and the sender.”

Bomb Threat 4: Coimbatore

About 20 minutes after the panic in Patna, Coimbatore airport authorities also swung into action after receiving an email saying “bombs have been planted at the airport and may explode at any time.”

Fortunately, the flight movements were not affected.

Bomb Threat 5: Vadodara

And finally, Gujarat’s Vadodara airport also had an unexpected security drill.

“Information was received…after which police teams (and) bomb disposal teams were formed and dogs, ambulances and fire tenders reached the airport,” police inspector RD Chauhan said.

Of course, every email or phone call with a bomb threat will be taken seriously and planes will be grounded, schools and colleges closed, and public institutions closed while they are swept away.

But the sheer number of these threats (all hoaxes, for now) is disturbing, particularly because several have been linked to international points of origin. The threatened schools in Delhi, for example, may have been sent from Budapest, the Hungarian capital, police officials told NDTV last month.

