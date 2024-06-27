All about the 70mm laser-guided rockets that Adani Defense will build in India

Each Prachand helicopter can mount 48 rockets in a capsule.

In a major effort to achieve self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing, Adani Defense & Aerospace has collaborated with Thales Group to build 70mm laser-guided rockets for India’s attack helicopters.

Thales is a world leader in the manufacture of 70mm rockets, launchers and fire control systems. Eight million rockets have been launched worldwide. 70mm rockets enable multiple missions thanks to their precise laser guidance, are insensitive to interference and are more accurate in directing the munition to the target. They are considered the gold standard for helicopter-mounted rocket systems.

Thales’ 70mm rockets can be used against light and soft armored vehicles, air defense facilities, radar stations and communication facilities with laser-guided precision.

Thales carried out a precision strike after mounting a 70mm rocket on an Airbus H145M attack helicopter in Sweden to prove its accuracy. The missile was fired from a distance of 4.5 kilometers and had a deviation of less than one meter. They can be used for operations in urban areas to reduce collateral damage or provide close air support to tanks and infantry on the battlefield.

India operates in its attack fleet the HAL Rudra, an attack variant of the Dhruv helicopter, the Prachand light combat helicopter, the AH-64 Apache and the Mi-35 helicopters.

Each Prachand helicopter operated by the Indian Air Force and Army Aviation Corps can mount 48 rockets in a capsule.

In 2022, the locally built LCH Prachand was inducted into the Air Force. Attack helicopters can fire air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles and perform a variety of functions including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defense (DEAD), and counterinsurgency (CI) operations.

The helicopter can also be used in high-altitude bunker destruction operations, counterinsurgency operations in jungles and urban environments, as well as to support ground forces.

Earlier this month, Adani Defense and Aerospace signed a landmark agreement with EDGE Group, one of the world’s largest defense and advanced technology groups in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement aims to establish a global platform that leverages the aerospace and defense capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and meet the requirements of local and global customers.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the United Arab Emirates and the establishment of development, production and maintenance facilities for aerospace and defense solutions to serve not only the two captive markets but also Southeast Asia and the broader global markets.

