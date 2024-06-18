Alka Yagnik’s ‘rare condition’ that caused her hearing loss

Alka Yagnik shared the news on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik, who revealed that she has been diagnosed with a “rare sensory hearing loss” due to a viral attack, has suffered from a type of hearing loss caused by damage to the inner ear or nerve pathways that transmit sound. from the ear to the brain.

According to Dr Manish Munjal, vice president of otorhinolaryngology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, sudden sensory hearing loss is a medical emergency as it can become irreversible if not treated aggressively within 48 to 72 hours.

“The center of the problem is the inner ear organ called cochlea, where it occurs due to damage to hair cells,” Munjal told IANS on Tuesday.

Causes can range from simple viruses such as herpes, chickenpox and mumps or sudden exposure to noise levels above 85 decibels (dB).

Munjal also mentioned that this disorder can also be due to more serious causes such as painkiller overdose, chemotherapy, tumor compression, meningitis and stroke.

“The need of the hour is usually to rush to an ENT doctor for the necessary hearing examination as well as an audiometry test. Once diagnosed, treatment may require a cocktail of antivirals, oral and intratympanic steroids, as well as rest . from noisy environments,” he said.

According to the doctor, once treatment is started, the chances of recovery are usually 70 percent or more.

The disorder affects only 1 percent in bilateral ears compared to single ears, Munjal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)