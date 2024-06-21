Alcoholic man, addicted to pornography, kills his 12-year-old daughter for resisting rape in Telangana

Almost a week later, on June 13, a decomposing body was found in the Miyapur forest.

Hyderabad:

An alcoholic and pornography addict father allegedly killed his 12-year-old daughter for resisting rape in Telangana, police said.

The family had moved a fortnight ago from Mahubabad district of Telangana to Miyapur in Hyderabad. On June 7, the 12-year-old girl said she wanted to return to Mahbubabad and left the house. Her father picked her up from a local grocery store (kirana) around 10 am and said he would take her to her mother, police said.

The man took his daughter to a forest area and in CCTV footage he is seen parking her in an isolated area, around 10:02:50 and taking her inside the area. He allegedly tried to rape her. The 12-year-old girl screamed and threatened to tell her mother.

The man pushed her to the ground and the girl suffered injuries and started bleeding, Miyapur police said. He later hit her with a rock, leaving her to die.

Eleven minutes later, he returned to check if she was dead. He then returned to her house, changed his red shirt for a white one and told her wife that her daughter had disappeared. The same day, the man filed a missing person report and asked police to find his daughter, police said.

Almost a week later, on June 13, a decomposing body was found in the Miyapur forest. Police began investigating and found clues in CCTV footage, which showed the man entering the forest with his daughter and leaving alone.

He confessed to killing his daughter and was later arrested. ACP Narasimha Rao said the father had confessed to killing his daughter to an elder in his native tribal habitat and had been advised to surrender, around the same time police suspected his role in the murder. of his daughter.