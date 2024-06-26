Akhilesh Yadav to new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Akhilesh Yadav was speaking after the NDA’s Om Birla was re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he hoped that steps such as suspension of MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha would not be taken. Soon after the NDA’s Om Birla was re-elected as Lok Sabha speaker, Yadav said he believed the BJP MP would be impartial to the opposition and give its leaders equal opportunities.

“I congratulate you and extend my best wishes to you on behalf of all my colleagues. The position you are occupying has glorious traditions. We believe that this will continue without any discrimination and as Speaker of the Lok Sabha you will provide equal opportunity and respect to every member and match,” he said.

“Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great position… We hope that the voice of no public representative is stifled, nor that an action such as expulsion occurs again,” he said.

Yadav was apparently referring to the unprecedented suspension of over 100 MPs during the winter session of Parliament last year.

“Their control is on the opposition, but it should also be on the ruling side. The House should work on their signals and not the other way around,” he said.

“I hope they respect the opposition as much as they respect the ruling regime and allow them to present their side,” Yadav said.

Similar appeal by Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker

Speaking before Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also made a similar appeal to Om Birla and said, “It is very important that the voice of the opposition be allowed to be represented in this House.”

“I am sure they will allow us to speak. The question is not how efficiently the House is run, but how far India’s voice is allowed to be heard. So the idea that the House can be run effectively silencing the voice of the opposition is an undemocratic idea. And these elections have shown that the people of India expect the opposition to defend the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

“We are confident that by allowing the opposition to speak, you will fulfill your duty to defend the Constitution,” said Gandhi, who is also named leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Birla, a three-time BJP MP from Kota, Rajasthan, was elected Lok Sabha Speaker for the second consecutive time on Wednesday after winning the election through oral polls.