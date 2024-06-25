Akali Dal faction talks change, wants Sukhbir Badal gone

Chandigarh:

The Shiromani Akali Dal is at one of its lowest ebbs today, with a section within the party calling for introspection and a reset, preferably with a new leader. The section, which includes Sikandar S Maluka, Surjit S Rakhra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem S Chandumajra and others, skipped a crucial party meeting in Chandigarh to hold a meeting of its own in Jalandhar.

“Today there has been serious discussion as to why the Akali Dal has become so weak… A change is necessary in the party to return it to the old path,” said leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, pointing out the need for leaders to take responsibility. . .

“I appeal to party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal not to ignore the sentiments of workers but understand them. The party will take a decision in view of the results of the Lok Sabha elections,” he added. The Akali Dal leadership has been in the hands of the Badal family for decades.

“On July 1, all of us Akali leaders will prostrate at Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Thereafter on that day, we will begin the Shiromani Akali Dal Bachao Lehar. We will include senior Akali Dal leaders in this journey” , he added. . The group calls the rejuvenation campaign ‘Akali Dal Bachao Abhiyan’.

Akali Dal, out of power for more than one term, is finding it difficult to come back into the limelight. In 2020, he abandoned the alliance with the BJP over the farm law issue to retain his core constituency – the state’s farmers.

But the farmers were not appeased and in 2022, the SAD recorded one of its worst results in the assembly elections. The party won only three of the 117 seats in Punjab and the Congress 18. The AAP swept the elections and won 92 seats.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, the Akali Dal was able to retain only one seat, Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s Bathinda, down from two in 2019. The Congress won seven of the state’s 13 seats and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party three. .

With its back to the wall, the party is now contemplating serious damage control ahead of next month’s crucial by-election.

By-elections will be held on July 10 in the Jalandhar West assembly seat. By-elections will also be held in the coming days for four more seats: Gidderbaha, Chabbewal, Barnala and Dera Baba Nanak.

The Akali Dal, however, has termed the rebel leaders as “frustrated elements sponsored by the BJP” to weaken it.