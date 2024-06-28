Airfare pricing is focused on operations at Delhi airport

Airlines canceled several flights and temporarily moved other operations to other terminals.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, in an advisory this afternoon, asked airlines to ensure that there are no “abnormal surcharges” on flights to and from Delhi. This is because Terminal 1 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was forced to suspend operations after a portion of the departure complex’s roof collapsed.

“In view of the unfortunate incident at IGIA Terminal T1D, Delhi, all airlines are advised to monitor any abnormal increase in air fares to and from Delhi and take necessary action in this regard. Further, cancellations and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without any penal charges,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry had previously suspended all departures from Terminal 1, through which around 1,400 domestic flights operate daily, until midnight.

At around 5 a.m. today, the roof sheeting and the pillars supporting it collapsed, killing one person, injuring at least six others and disrupting flight operations at one of the world’s busiest airports.

With operations affected and flights cancelled, the Ministry of Civil Aviation quickly intervened to ensure that passengers were not charged more on the Delhi route.

Low-cost airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet, which operate their domestic flights from Terminal 1, have canceled several flights and temporarily shifted other operations to Terminals 2 and 3.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu reached the airport this morning and inspected the damage and rescue efforts.

“Following the collapse of Delhi’s T1 terminal this morning, I personally inspected the site. Our immediate priority was the safe evacuation of all passengers from the terminal,” Kinjarapu said, adding that he would undertake a thorough examination of the T1 terminal. from Delhi this morning. The structure is made by experts to ensure safety.

Heavy rains in Delhi

Delhi received heavy rains for the second consecutive day today, providing a much-needed respite from a record-breaking heatwave that lasted for months. The national capital recorded nearly 230 mm of rain between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am today, marking the highest rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936.

The torrential downpour brought life to a standstill in several parts of the National Capital Region. Images showed flooded roads, long and winding traffic in most parts of the city, submerged vehicles and people stranded on the roads.

Monsoons are coming soon to Delhi

The monsoon is expected to hit Delhi by the end of this week, the IMD said.

Last year, the monsoon hit Delhi on June 26.