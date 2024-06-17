Air India passenger finds knife in flight food, airline responds

Upon inspection, the passenger realized that it was a sheet of metal.

An Air India passenger claimed to have found a metal blade inside his food on the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco. Mathures Paul, a journalist, took to social media to share his ordeal on board Air India flight AI 175 last week.

In his post, Paul said he was enjoying his onboard meal of roasted sweet potato and fig chaat when he felt a piece of metal in his mouth. Upon inspection, he realized that it was a sheet of metal.

“Air India food can be cut like a knife. Hidden between the roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a piece of metal that looked like a blade. I could only feel it after chewing the food for a few seconds. Fortunately, there was no damage. “Of course, it is entirely the fault of Air India’s catering service, but the incident does not improve the image I have of Air India,” he said, sharing an image of the bowl showing the metal blade next to the food.

Paul highlighted the serious consequences of the mistake and wondered what would have happened if the food had been served to a child. “What if the piece of metal was in the food that was served to a child? The first picture shows the piece of metal that I spit out and the second shows the food before I put metal in my life,” he added.

In response to the incident, Air India contacted the passenger and offered him a one-way business class ticket, valid and redeemable on any Air India flight for up to one year. However, Paul reportedly rejected the offer, calling the gesture a “bribe.”

In its response, the airline claimed that the blade was part of a vegetable chopping machine used by its caterer. “Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in a guest’s food on board one of our flights. After investigation, it was identified that it came from the vegetable processing machine used at the premises of our catering partner,” Rajesh Dogra, head of Air India’s customer experience, told news agency ANI.

