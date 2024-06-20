AIADMK, E Palaniswami slam MP Stalin as ‘incapable’ over 37 deaths due to toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

E Palaniswami, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader (file).

Chennai:

AIADMK leader E Palaniswami attacked Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK after the death of 37 people who drank toxic liquor in Kallakurichi district. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of the previous AIADMK-BJP allied government, demanded the resignation of his successor, MP Stalin.

Palaniswami also alleged the involvement of DMK workers in the tragedy and urged the state to improve the monetary help offered to the families of those who died. Stalin’s government has offered Rs 10 lakh, but Palaniswami, who called his rival “incapable” and said he offered “excuses every time”, said Rs 25 lakh should be paid.

An AIADMK MLA had earlier moved a motion in the Assembly, but it was rejected.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin said in X that he is shocked and pained by the loss of life. “The accused have been arrested. Action has been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. We will take strong action… If the public complains about such perpetrators, action will be taken.”

The Kallakurichi incident that has caused me so much pain is something that should not have happened. I am monitoring all the steps that are being taken. High-quality treatment is provided to those receiving treatment at the hospital. To the families of the deceased… pic.twitter.com/fPKhUpdsls – MKStalin (@mkstalin) June 20, 2024

He also sent two cabinet colleagues, including Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, to the district and ordered the arrest of all those involved in making illegal liquor.

In addition to the 37 deaths, more than 50 people have been hospitalized. Of them, 18 have been shifted to a hospital in Puducherry and six to Salem Medical College and Hospital.

Many of the victims were from the Karunapuram area. A woman who lost her son said: “He was complaining of severe stomach pain…he said he had consumed arack. Initially, the hospital refused to admit him, saying he was drunk. The state government should close all liquor shops.” .

Another mother said: “My son was suffering from unbearable stomach pain. He couldn’t see or hear. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. Stop selling liquor.”

Police arrested one suspected smuggler and detained two others.

A senior police officer confirmed that the deaths were caused by the toxic liquor and told NDTV: “We are trying to find out what was consumed. At least three people who died consumed liquor supplied by private suppliers… not from liquor shops run by government. “

The state government, which is under attack, suspended district police chief SS Meena and appointed Rajat Chaturvedi in his place. At least seven other police officers, including an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent, have also been suspended and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The tragedy is seen as a failure of the state’s intelligence agencies and the ban’s enforcement wing, particularly as 22 people died last year after consuming methanol.

Apart from Mr Palaniswami, the BJP has also attacked.

State party chief K Annamalai, who lost the recent Lok Sabha elections in Coimbatore, said the DMK had not learned lessons from last year’s deaths.

Governor RN Ravi, whose tenure has seen several clashes with the DML, said: “This reflects continued failures in preventing the production and consumption of illicit liquor…”