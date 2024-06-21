AI-powered Chinese sex dolls set to revolutionize intimacy: report

Starpery Technology in Shenzhen is leading this innovation.

Throughout history, human creativity has given rise to new technologies that meet important needs and changing desires. From the first survival tools to today’s smartphones that connect us around the world, technology solves problems and offers new experiences. Now, artificial intelligence (AI), a powerful new technology affecting all sectors, is set to transform the sex doll industry. This development focuses on creating AI-powered companions that can talk and interact with users. Their goal is to improve the way these dolls interact, creating more realistic and engaging experiences.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese scientists and engineers are applying technology similar to ChatGPT to sex robots, aiming to create interactive companions powered by artificial intelligence in the face of technical and ethical challenges.

In Shenzhen, Starpery Technology, a major sex doll producer, is training its own large language model to improve its product with artificial intelligence. These sex dolls with unprecedented capabilities, available in male or female form, will soon hit shelves.

“We are developing a next-generation sex doll that can vocally and physically interact with users, with prototypes expected in August of this year,” said CEO Evan Lee. SCMP early this month.

“Technological challenges remain, particularly in achieving realistic human interaction,” he said. “While simple dialogue is easy, creating interactive responses involves the development of complex models by specialized software companies.”

The company said conventional dolls, with a metal skeleton and a silicone outer shell, can only provide basic responses and lack the expressive skills needed to interact with humans.

“The new generation of sex dolls, powered by artificial intelligence models and equipped with sensors, can react with both movements and speech, significantly improving the user experience by focusing on emotional connection instead of just basic conversational skills “said the CEO.

Click for more trending news