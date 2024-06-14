After seven paroles in ten months, rape convict Ram Rahim seeks another

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted of rape, has filed another plea for 21-day parole.

New Delhi:

Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim has filed another petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking 21-day bail. The head of Dera Sacha Sauda was granted 50-day parole in January, for the seventh time in just 10 months.

Ram Rahim in his petition said that he needed parole to participate in a program organized by Dera Sacha Sauda.

After admitting their petition, the high court issued notice to the Haryana government and the Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), seeking a response by July 2.

On January 29, the high court had raised doubts over the repeated paroles granted to the rape convict who is supposed to serve 20 years in jail.

After that, the high court directed the Haryana government to seek its permission if he applied for parole again.

Responding to a petition by the SGPC, the court also directed the state government to provide information on how many people have been granted parole in this way.

Sources have said there had been a pattern behind the granting of parole to the rape convict, and that it usually occurred during polls by state or local bodies.

Dera followers, and particularly those of Ram Rahim Singh, are influential in the Malwa region of Punjab, and their votes are considered key in deciding parliamentary and legislative elections. Malwa region has 69 constituencies, more than half of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats.

Dera followers, who number in millions of rupees and have been relatively subdued since Rahim Singh was jailed, are widely seen as voters at the dictates of the sect’s leaders.