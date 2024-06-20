After Rs 500 crore palace allegation, TDP calls Jagan Reddy ‘Furniture Choir’

The TDP ended the YSR Congress government in the recently concluded elections, winning 135 of 175 seats.

Hyderabad:

The battle for the prime minister’s presidency may be over in Andhra Pradesh, but a larger furniture war is intensifying.

Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP ended five years of rule by the YSR Congress Party and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the just-concluded elections (winning 135 of 175 seats) and has begun removing the alleged skeletons in its opponent’s closet. .

After alleging that Reddy had built a Rs 500-crore “hilltop palace” in Visakhapatnam as a camp office, the TDP is now calling the former chief minister a “piece of furniture”. chorus‘ (thief), alleging that he kept furniture and fittings worth millions of rupees in the office of his residence-camp in Tadepalli, which were paid for by the taxpayer.

The epithet is also a revenge for a similar allegation that was leveled by the YSR Congress against TDP leader and former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao. A number of cases had been filed against Rao and he was also called ‘a furniture man’. chorus‘, a humiliation that allegedly led him to commit suicide in September 2019, according to his son, Kodela Sivaram.

Rao was accused of diverting furniture purchased for his use, when he became the first spokesperson of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014, to a showroom run by Sivaram. The allegations were made by the YSR Congress after it defeated the TDP in the 2019 elections.

While Kodela Sivaram has made an explicit allegation against Reddy, IT Minister Nara Lokesh has investigated and asked the former chief minister when he plans to return the furniture.

TDP Mahila wing leader Tejaswini also filed a police complaint in Anantapur, alleging that Reddy and his associates had pushed Kodela Siva Prasad to suicide by humiliating him and filing police cases against him.

Dismissing the allegations, a YSR Congress leader said Reddy has already written to the state government and said he will pay for all the furniture and fixtures in his premises.

palatial row

Reddy is already under fire for an extravagant seven-building complex in Rushikonda Hills, dubbed “Jagan’s Palace” by his critics, who say the Rs 500-crore complex was built to serve as the prime minister’s home and camp office. which wanted to become the executive capital of Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress leaders, however, insist that it was an asset created by the government and does not belong to Mr Reddy but to the tourism department. “We lost our assets when the State was divided in 2014. That is why our leader wanted to create a complex that could serve as a VVIP guest house for the President, Prime Minister and others when they visited, as a place to receive international guests to celebrate conventions, or as an option for a luxury tourist stay,” said a party leader.

However, former tourism minister RK Roja Selvamani told reporters earlier this year that the Rushikonda property had been shortlisted as an option for the prime minister’s camp office, and this had been approved by a committee of three members, who was looking for a suitable location. . The secrecy around the structure, its opulence and its cost have also not favored the YSR Congress.

Such for which?

The question now is what the Chandrababu Naidu government will do with the property. The Prime Minister’s son and Minister of State Nara Lokesh has said that an inquiry will be ordered, justice will be done and the building will be dedicated to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2019, one of the first actions taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was to demolish a Praja Vedika (government hall), built at a cost of Rs 8.9 crore near Mr. Naidu’s house in Vijayawada’s Undavalli . The structure was close to Mr Naidu’s heart and he had asked Mr Reddy to leave it standing, but it was demolished after being declared illegal.

The remains of the structure were left next to Naidu’s residence and the Prime Minister has now welcomed the suggestion of turning the area into a museum to show how ruling parties and governments should not operate. He also compared it to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki museums and said it should serve as an example of destructive governance and inspire people to move forward.