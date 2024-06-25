After Ravi Kishan’s oath as MP for the second time, a chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’

The BJP won 33 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Taking oath as a Lok Sabha MP for the second time, BJP leader Ravi Kishan ended his oath by invoking a yogi, chanting a Hindu religious mantra and shouting a slogan praising the Bhojpuri language and the people who speak it.

After taking the oath, the actor and politician said: “Hail Baba Gorakhnath Maharaj, Har Har Mahadev” and was joined by other MPs in the House for the Mahadev chant. He then said “Jai Bhojpuri” and smiled before shaking hands with MP Faggan Singh Kulaste, who was presiding at the time, and stepping down from the podium. Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur , Mr. Kishan’s constituency is known for the Gorakhnath temple.

The BJP leader won from Gorakhpur for the second time in a row, but his margin came down to 1 lakh votes from 3 lakh in 2019. This was in line with the BJP’s poor performance in Uttar Pradesh, where its tally came down to 33 seats. in the Lok Sabha from 62 in 2019. The results surprised the BJP, which also became the second-largest party in the state in terms of Lok Sabha seats, behind the Samajwadi Party.

Ahead of Mr Kishan’s swearing-in, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi courted controversy by expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine after taking oath as MP from Hyderabad for the fifth time. Members of the treasury benches objected to this and Radha Mohan Singh, who was presiding over the proceedings at the time, assured them that any statement beyond the formal oath would not be recorded.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr Owaisi said: “Other members also say different things. I said ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine’. Why is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution “You should too. Listen to what others said. I said what you had to read. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine.”