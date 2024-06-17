After human finger found in ice cream, manufacturer’s license suspended

The report from the forensic laboratory is still pending. (Figurative)

Mumbai:

The FSSAI Western Region office suspended the license of an ice cream maker in Pune after a 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a human finger in an ice cream cone on Wednesday.

“The premises of the ice cream maker were inspected by a team from the FSSAI western region office and its license was suspended,” the FSSAI said in response to ANI.

However, the report from the forensic laboratory is still pending.

FSSAI further said that the ice cream manufacturer who delivered the ice cream is based in Indapur, Pune and also has a central license.

“The manufacturer is headquartered in Indapur, Pune and has a central license,” the FSSAI said.

For further investigation, the FSSAI team has collected samples from the seller’s premises.

“The state FDA also inspected the seller’s premises in Mumbai and samples were taken from the batch,” the food safety body added.

According to Branded Ferro, the complainant, his sister visited him and ordered three ice creams from Yumno through a supermarket application, which arrived at 10:10 p.m.

In his complaint to the police, he said that while taking a bite from a cone he felt something unusual in his mouth and when he checked it properly he could see finger-like flesh.

He later clicked the image and shared it on the company’s Instagram page.

