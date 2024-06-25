After dispute over oath, Asaduddin Owaisi defends his Palestinian song

However, Asaduddin Owaisi defended his comments while speaking to journalists outside Parliament.

New Delhi:

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments after taking oath as a Lok Sabha member sparked massive political controversy today. After his oath, which he took in Urdu, he expressed solidarity with the conflict-affected region of Palestine, praised his state, Telangana, and raised the AIMIM slogan for Muslims.

The five-time Hyderabad MP’s epilogue provoked strong reactions from treasury bench members, prompting the president to remove it from the official record.

BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, president at the time, assured members that any statement beyond the formal oath would not be recorded. Acting President Bhartruhari Mahtab also confirmed that only the oath or affirmation was being officially noted.

Mr Owaisi, however, defended his comments while speaking to reporters outside Parliament: “Other members also say different things. I said ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine’. Why is it wrong? Tell me the provision of Constitution. You should also listen to what others said. I said what I had to read. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine.”

When asked the reason for mentioning Palestine, Mr Owaisi explained: “They are an oppressed people.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje wrote to the Home Minister’s office objecting to his speech and asking for action to be taken in the matter. He also asked the acting president to ask Mr Owaisi to take oath once again.

In a similar incident in Rajya Sabha earlier this year, the AAP president ordered Swati Maliwal to take the oath again as she raised a slogan while reading the oath.

Owaisi was among the remaining MPs who took oath today, after a total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, in the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took oath today, holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

The fresh controversy coincides with an ongoing dispute over the appointment of the Lok Sabha speaker. The BJP’s efforts to reach a consensus on Om Birla’s re-election as president failed this morning when the INDIA block decided to nominate eight-time MP K Suresh for the post.

This will be the first time that elections will be held for the speaker of the lower house, as traditionally the speaker and deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.