After Brad Pitt’s Kids, Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Drops Her Father’s Name

Suri Cruise, daughter of Hollywood icons Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has dropped her father’s last name. The 18-year-old graduated from LaGuardia High School with her mother, Katie Holmes, by her side, under the name “Suri Noelle.” This name was also adopted earlier this year for a school production of the play ‘Head Over Heels’. “Noelle” is Katie Holmes’ middle name, reported Page six.

Her father, Tom Cruise, reportedly missed graduation weekend to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in London, where he is filming the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie, according to reports.

Tom Cruise’s relationship with his children, especially Suri, has been complex following his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012.

Amid rumors suggesting that Tom Cruise had distanced himself from Suri, the actor vehemently denied these claims in a 2013 defamation lawsuit, stating that she had not abandoned her daughter in any way: emotional, physical, financial or otherwise. He called these claims “patently false.”

He Jack Reacher The actor claimed that he “talked on the phone almost every day” with Suri, who was 6 at the time, and claimed that he “regularly asked for and received updates about his friends and his school life.”

The 61-year-old also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, from his previous marriage to Nicole Kidman. He was seen in public with them last year, reportedly for the first time in 15 years.

Suri’s decision comes just weeks after Brad Pitt’s children, Shiloh and Vivienne, also dropped their famous last name, which is now Shiloh Nouvel Jolie and Vivienne Jolie, respectively.