After 3 months trapped on a ship that crashed into the Baltimore bridge in the US, 8 Indians return home

The freighter Dali lost power and crashed into a famous Baltimore bridge on March 26.

Eight Indian crew members of the freighter ‘Dali’ that crashed into a famous Baltimore bridge in March left for India on Friday after almost three months on the giant vessel.

According to the Baltimore Maritime Exchange, four of the 21 crew members are still aboard the 984-foot freighter MV Dali, which is tentatively scheduled to set sail Friday night for Norfolk, Virginia.

The rest of the crew has been moved to a service apartment in Baltimore and will remain there pending an investigation.

Notably, 20 of the crew members were Indian citizens. They were aboard the MV Dali Cargo, which collided with the pillars of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse and the deaths of six construction workers in the tragic incident.

Dali will be repaired in Norfolk.

The departure of eight Indian crew members, including a cook, an installer and sailors, occurs after an agreement approved by the judge. None of these are official. The remaining 13 would remain in the US, mainly due to pending investigations.

“They are anxious, under considerable stress considering they don’t know the future. They don’t know when they will see their family again or how they will be treated here,” Reverend Joshua Messick, director of the Baltimore International Seafarers Center and chaplain, told CNN. from the port of Baltimore.

None of the crew members have been charged in connection with the disaster. The FBI and other federal agencies are conducting the investigations.

The four-lane, 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore collapsed after Dalí crashed into it on March 26.

The vessel is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd and departed from Baltimore to Colombo and has a capacity of 10,000 TEU, with units on board totaling 4,679 TEU. The dead weight of the vessel is 116,851 DWT.

