Afghanistan can be eliminated from T20 World Cup even without playing semi-final: all scenarios explained

Afghanistan will look to keep the beats under control on Thursday when they take on South Africa in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The clash is being seen as a battle between giant-killers and perennial chokers as Afghanistan will make their first semi-final appearance at a major ICC event after beating the likes of New Zealand and Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, is quite familiar with these types of platforms, but often seems to fall apart in games of this magnitude.

As fans eagerly await this clash, the rain could have the last word. According to Accuweather, there is a chance it could rain at some point.

While the weather forecast suggests that the chance of rain is around 1 per cent during the start of the match, there is every chance that the figure could go up to 44 per cent. Even if it rains on Thursday, ICC has reserved a reserve day for this match.

But if neither Thursday nor Friday are played, Afghanistan will be eliminated. For the uninitiated, South Africa will have a direct ticket to the final due to their better ranking in the Super 8 phase.

The Proteas had topped their groups in both the league stage and the Super 8 stage. Afghanistan, on the other hand, finished second behind the West Indies in the league stage and India in the Super 8.

Afghanistan has been the revelation of this masterpiece of the ICC. They found life and fighting spirit to overcome the ravages of war on their country, best exemplified in a stunning victory over 2021 winners Australia, whom they had never defeated before.

There were multiple heroes: captain Rashid Khan has been immense throughout, pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have made early breakthroughs, Gulbadin Naib conjured a miracle spell against the Australians while Mohammad Nabi remained persevering.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the batting chart with 281 runs while Farooqi tops the bowling chart with 16 scalps.

It is a story in itself how two players from Afghanistan have surpassed some notable names to reach the top of the statistics table.

