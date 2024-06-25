Afghanistan are no longer a ‘minnow’ and secure a historic place in the T20 World Cup semi-final, eliminating Australia

No longer the minnows, Afghanistan once again proved why they belong among cricket’s elite by defeating Australia in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024 to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in their history. Afghanistan made the world sit up and take notice for the first time after defeating Australia in the Super 8s. After Australia’s men also suffered a defeat against India, the Afghans only needed to defeat Bangladesh to secure their top spot. in the semi-finals, in any World Cup format.

Against Bangladesh it was by no means a simple match, with many moments of confusion, especially with intermittent rain interruptions at the venue. Repeated breaks due to rain even forced the umpires to reduce the number of overs to 19, and Bangladesh posted a revised score of 114 (DLS) to chase in 19 overs.

Bangladesh needed to chase the target in 12.1 overs to qualify for the semi-finals but only needed a win to eliminate Afghanistan and send Australia. The match went down to the wire, and Litton Das’ brave half-century kept Australia in the semi-final race. However, in the end, Bangladesh prevailed by winning the contest by 8 runs (DLS method).

Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, named Man of the Match, said he and his team had worked their entire lives for this day.

“We have worked very hard over the last few years and we were dreaming and working for this day. I have no words. (On their spell) We always knew that they were going to push hard in the powerplay to chase the total in 12.1 overs, so we knew that “We were in the game as long as we kept picking wickets. We were confident that these wickets were not high scoring wickets, we knew we would have a chance,” he said after the match.

Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the semi-finals of the tournament.