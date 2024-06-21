Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury resigns as Bengal Congress president

Adhir Chowdhury has expressed his opinion of reaching an electoral agreement with the Left Front (File)

Calcutta:

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury resigned as West Bengal Congress Committee chief after a meeting of the state unit of the committee this afternoon, called to review the reasons behind the party’s poor performance in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

However, there is no official confirmation from the Congress leadership as to whether his resignation has been accepted. Speculation has already arisen about who will succeed him.

Confirming his resignation, Chowdhury said, “Ever since Mallikarjun Kharge became national president of the Congress, there was no state president. Now when the full-time president is appointed, everyone will know.”

Incidentally, he made this announcement barely a day after Congress Rajya Sabha member and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram visited Nabanna state secretariat and held a 35-minute meeting with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhir Chowdhury, a five-time party Lok Sabha MP from Murshidabad’s Baharampur constituency, was defeated by famed Trinamool Congress candidate and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

News of Mr Chowdhury’s differences with the party high command has been doing the rounds for quite some time over the issue of the party’s relationship with the Trinamool.

Adhir Chowdhury has always been vocal about his opinion on the need to reach an electoral agreement with the CPI(M)-led Left Front. His differences with Mallikarjun Kharge also came to light during the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress insiders from Bengal said that incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Maldaha-Dakshin, Isha Khan Chowdhury, the only Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bengal now, is one of the favorites for the top post in the unit. Party flare.

