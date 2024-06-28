Actress Hina Khan reveals her breast cancer diagnosis: “She will overcome this challenge”

Hina Khan shared this image. (Courtesy of: realhinakhan)

New Delhi:

Television star Hina Khan revealed on Friday that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and is receiving treatment. On her Instagram account, Khan, 36, shared a long note in which she said she is “determined and truly committed to overcoming this illness.” Hina Khan’s statement read: “Hello everyone. To address the recent rumors, I want to share some important news with all Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares about me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. A Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to assure everyone that I am fine. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease and I am ready to do whatever it takes to come out of this even stronger.”

The actress added in her note: “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean a lot to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, I remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe that I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings and love, Hina.”

Read Hina Khan’s statement here:

Hina Khan, a popular name in the Hindi television industry, became a household name after appearing as Akshara in the popular television show. What is this relationship called?The actress was also part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she left the show after a few months.

The actress has also participated in reality television shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Big boss 11Hina Khan was also seen making a brief appearance on the TV show. Naagin 5in which he played the titular shape-shifting snake. His film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and to unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web series. Damaged 2.