Actor Pavithra Gowda saw torture, police say

Even as chilling details of the gruesome murder of a man by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his aides continue to come to light, it has now emerged that actor Pavithra Gowda was present at the scene when the man was being tortured, sources said.

The victim, Renuka Swamy, 33, was brutally murdered because she had posted obscene messages on social media about Gowda, a close friend of Thoogudeepa.

On June 8, Swamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, by some of the other accused in the case and taken to a shed in Bengaluru, 200 kilometers away, where they were joined by the two actors, police said. sources. They said Ms Gowda was present in the shed for at least some time while Swamy was beaten with sticks and given multiple electric shocks.

According to news agency PTI, it was Mrs Gowda who instigated Mr Thoogudeepa to punish Swamy for the posts he made.

The autopsy report says Swamy died due to “shock hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.” Reports say his testicles were broken and one of his ears was missing.

Police have arrested 17 people in the case, including the two actors. Sources have said that Thoogudeepa may have paid up to Rs 50 lakh to her assistants for her role in the crime.

Of this, Rs 30 lakh was paid to a man named Pradosh alias Pawan, who supervised the kidnapping, murder and disposal of the body. Rs 5 lakh was also supposed to be paid to the families of two men, Raghavendra and Karthik, so that they could give false confessions and go to jail instead of the actors and others involved in the murder. The body was thrown into a drain.

According to the plan, some of the accused took the blame for the murder and confessed, but finally revealed the names of the actors after prolonged interrogation.

Police have recovered CCTV footage as well as the footwear that Thoogudeepa and Gowda were wearing on the day of the murder. Ms Gowda is in judicial custody, while Mr Thoogudeepa’s police custody was extended by two days on Thursday.