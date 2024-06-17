Actor Kiccha Sudeep on the Darshan case

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s murder case has sparked widespread outrage.

New Delhi:

Popular Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has called for speedy justice in the murder case in which another Sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are accused.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with his co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda and 11 others, are in police custody. Sources say Ms Gowda had prompted Darshan to “punish” Renuka Swamy for derogatory comments allegedly made on social media.

“Justice is different from friendship and justice must be given to Renuka Swamy’s family. Whoever is guilty must be punished. It is important to give justice to those who have been wronged, irrespective of the city,” Kiccha Sudeep told reporters .

“His wife and family deserve justice,” he said.

Investigation reveals that Darshan and his aides took Swamy to a shed in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya. There, Darshan allegedly hit Swamy with a belt and his aides beat him with sticks until he lost consciousness.

The assault caused multiple fractures and serious injuries. Renuka Swamy’s body, later found by a food delivery boy, was being gnawed on by dogs. The autopsy report confirmed the brutal nature of the murder, citing shock and hemorrhage as the cause of death.

Thoogudeepa had allegedly placed three men to take the blame for the murder, but during interrogation they were exposed, the police said, adding that he offered the three rupees 5 lakh each.

The case has sparked widespread outrage leading to protests across Karnataka.