Actor Darshan’s wife urges fans to stay calm

Actor Darshan is currently in judicial custody.

Bengaluru:

The wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested in a murder case, on Wednesday urged her fans to remain calm and focus on doing good deeds.

Vijayalakshmi shared a fan art on her Instagram account along with a message in which she called her husband’s fans “celebrities” and said the actor was “touched” by the support he was receiving.

“Call all our celebrities. You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay away from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart,” Vijayalakshmi said.

Darshan has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds. He is sure it will be part of his prayers, he said.

“We have immense faith in our nation’s judicial system and I am sure that better days are ahead. I firmly believe that those who try to harm Darshan through words or actions during his absence will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari,” she said. .

Vijayalakshmi urged the actor’s fans to continue supporting him in these difficult times and said, “That you are calm will be our greatest strength. This too shall pass. The truth will triumph.”

A total of 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused of Renukaswamy’s alleged murder.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which angered Darshan, which allegedly led to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Darshan and the other accused are currently in judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)