Actor Darshan’s farm manager commits suicide: police

Bengaluru:

Sridhar, the manager of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s farm in Bengaluru, committed suicide, police said. In a video message, the manager revealed that he was battling severe depression.

In the video discovered on his phone, Sridhar asked authorities not to involve his family in any investigation of the case.

Actor Darshan is involved in a high-profile murder case involving a fan named Renuka Swamy, a case that has attracted significant media attention. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda, who is rumored to be his girlfriend, and more than 15 others, have been arrested in connection with Swamy’s murder.

Swamy was allegedly kidnapped from Karnataka’s Chitradurga and taken to Bengaluru, where he was reportedly tortured and eventually killed. The investigation has uncovered gruesome details, including allegations that Darshan and his associates branded Mr. Swamy with a hot metal rod and subjected him to electric shocks. These acts were allegedly carried out because Swamy had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

The police have already recovered Rs 15 lakh, believed to be the proceeds of crime. It is reported that Darshan provided this money to his aides to admit his involvement in the murder for financial gain.