Actor Darshan’s Ex-Manager Has Been Missing For 8 Years: Report

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was recently arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, a 33-year-old fan. As the investigation continues, with 17 arrested so far in the case, the unsolved mystery of Darshan’s former manager Mallikarjun B Sankanagoudar’s disappearance has come to the fore.

According to a report According to OneIndia, Mallikarjun, who hails from Gadag district of Karnataka, worked closely with Darshan, managing his film schedules and various affairs, but has been missing since 2016. His role extended beyond typical administrative tasks when he ventured into film production and distribution. However, financial problems loomed large in Mallikarjun’s professional life.

Investments in film production caused him substantial losses, plunging him into debt, the report states. Among his creditors was veteran actor Arjun Sarja, who allegedly lent him Rs 1 million. The debt became a legal matter when Sarja filed a suit to recover the loan, citing an agreement related to the distribution of the film ‘Prema Baraha’, which he directed.

Reports suggest that Mallikarjun allegedly misappropriated around Rs 2 crore from Darshan. His sudden disappearance has left many questions unanswered, particularly about the debts and circumstances surrounding his financial dealings.

Despite the police’s continued efforts, Mallikarjun remains untraceable. The Thoogudeepa family has remained silent on the issue, leading to speculation whether there has been a deliberate attempt to ignore the situation.

Renuka Swamy, a devoted fan of Darshan, was allegedly murdered on the actor’s own orders. Mr Swamy, who worked in a pharmacy, had reportedly been harassing Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s alleged girlfriend, by sending her objectionable messages and photographs. This sparked Darshan, which led to the brutal gang-orchestrated murder.

Police arrested 17 people in connection with the murder, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda.