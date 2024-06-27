Actor Darshans’ co-star Pavithra Gowda seen wearing makeup in custody, police officer asked to explain Renukaswamy murder case

stock photo

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Police has issued a notice to a sub-inspector for allowing Pavithra Gowda, partner of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, to apply makeup in police custody, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

On June 15, Pavithra Gowda was taken to her residence to record details of the crime scene in Bengaluru. During that visit, Pavithra Gowda was seen applying lipstick, makeup and smiling while she was returning from her residence with the police personnel.

The incident sparked a debate about Pavithra Gowda not showing any guilt for the murder of Darshan’s fan Renukaswamy.

A notice has been sent to the SI from the DCP (West) office and a clarification has been sought.

Meanwhile, Pavithra Gowda’s mother and daughter met her at the Central Prison and sources said she collapsed during the visit.

On the other hand, authorities have issued an order to seize two American-made pistols in Darshan’s possession, sources revealed.

His partner Pradosh, who is also in prison in the case, has a gun. Both have licenses and were officially granted exemption to carry weapons during the Lok Sabha elections.

Directions have been given to the RR Nagar and Girinagar jurisdictional police to seize the weapons from the residences of the accused.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

The investigation revealed that Renukaswamy, a big fan of Darshan, had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped, taken to Bengaluru, kept in a shed and tortured to death.

Darshan will be remanded in judicial custody till July 4.

