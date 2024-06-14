Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Co-Star Sanjjanaa Galrani Reacts to Her Arrest: ‘It’s Doomsday for the Industry’

Sanjjanaa Galrani said she was “shocked” to hear the allegations against Darshan.

The arrest of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with a murder case has shocked the film fraternity of Karnataka. Darshan, along with 12 others, was arrested after the body of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy was found in a drain in Bengaluru. Swamy had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Darshan’s co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda.

Reacting to the arrest, Darshan’s colleague and co-actor Sanjjanaa Galrani said it was like a “doomsday” for the industry.

“Yesterday was a black day for us and it has been like an apocalyptic day for the Kannada industry,” he told NDTV, calling him a “demigod figure in the Kannada industry.”

“People don’t just watch his movies, people are here loving him, it’s as big as that.”

Leaving aside the seriousness of the charges, Galrani stated that Darshan had a respectful and kind character. “He didn’t even call me by my name while he was shooting. He referred to me as ‘ji suniye‘ and ‘but‘That’s how he represents a woman,’ she shared.

Calling him a “soft-spoken gentleman,” Ms. Galrani stated that “the way he talked to any woman, the way he behaved with every woman – there was a scene in the movie where I had to get up, so “He talked about this with me. He has a very beautiful aura around him: the way he talks to and respects women.”

Galrani said she was “shocked” to hear the allegations against her. “She has completely shocked every person in Karnataka,” she said.

When asked about Darshan’s “temperamental nature” and past controversies, Galrani defended his former co-star. “The person in the news and the person I know feel like two different personalities,” he said.

“It’s too early to rush,” he said, highlighting the importance of due legal process. “When something like this happens with a celebrity, if there is a 5% accusation, it becomes a 500% accusation,” she said, adding: “We must respect the legal process and not jump to conclusions.”

Thirteen people, including Darshan and his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested for the murder of Renuka Swamy. The victim’s mother has demanded that Darshan be expelled from the film industry and the release of his films in Karnataka be stopped.