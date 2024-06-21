Accused teen father granted bail in case

Speeding Porsche allegedly driven by teenager killed two technicians in Pune (File)

Pune:

A Pune court has granted bail to the father of the teenager accused in one of the cases related to the Porsche car accident that killed two software professionals in the city last month.

The court also granted bail to five other accused, including the owner and managers of the two bars arrested for allegedly serving liquor to underage customers.

On May 19, two IT professionals died in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding Porsche, which the teenager was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case caused a national stir after Juvenile Justice Board member LN Danwade granted bail to the accused on very lenient conditions, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

Police have filed a case against the teenager’s father, Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and staff of the two bars – Cosie and Club Blak. for serving alcohol to children.

Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child or exposing a child to physical or mental illness”, while section 77 deals with the supply of alcoholic beverages or drugs to a child.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the father, despite knowing that his son did not have a driving licence, handed over the car to him, endangering his life. He also allowed his son to party despite knowing that he drinks alcohol, he said.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing the teenager’s father, confirmed that the court granted him bail this afternoon. Another defense lawyer representing the directors of the Cosie restaurant and Club Blak confirmed that the court also granted bail to his clients.

The father and mother of the accused are currently in judicial custody for allegedly helping exchange blood samples of their son.

Apart from this case, his father was also arrested on charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of his driver.

