Accused murder actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Son’s response to trolls on social media

Actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are accused in the murder case.

The 15-year-old son of popular Kannada actor and murder accused Darshan Thoogudeepa has responded to people who have been trolling him on social media over the charges his father is facing.

Thoogudeepa and his aides allegedly kidnapped and beat a man to death after torturing him. Renuka Swamy, a resident of Chitradurga district, had allegedly posted derogatory comments about Thoogudeepa’s co-star and girlfriend Pavithra Gowda.

The actor made the kidnapping and murder plan after his girlfriend complained about the comments on his posts.

After the matter came to light and the police launched the investigation, trolls began abusing Thoogudeepa’s son on Instagram, making sarcastic comments about his father’s character.

“Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering me a 15-year-old boy with feelings…” said the actor’s son in the publication.

“And even during this difficult time when my mom and dad needed support, cursing me won’t change that…” he said.

Thoogudeepa hired Raghavendra alias Raghu, who ran a fan club of the actor in Chitradurga, to collect information about Renuka Swamy, police said. Renuka Swamy’s wife alleged that he was kidnapped near her house.

The actor and his aides then took him to a shed in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya, where Thoogudeepa allegedly beat Renuka Swamy with a belt while his aides beat him with sticks until he became unconscious. He was hit against a wall, causing multiple fractures throughout his body.

Renuka Swamy died of shock and hemorrhage, according to the autopsy report, which also found 15 wounds on the body. The body had wounds and marks on the head, abdomen, chest and other parts. The autopsy report stated that her head hit a mini truck parked in a shed in Bengaluru, where she was brought from Chitradurga. The police have confiscated this vehicle.

The police also recovered wooden logs, a leather belt and a rope used to torture Renuka Swamy.

Thoogudeepa had allegedly blamed three men for the murder, but during interrogation they were exposed, police said, adding that he offered the three ₹5 lakh each.

Earlier today, a driver identified as Ravi, who had taken Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru, 200 km away, surrendered before the police.