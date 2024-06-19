Abhishek Bachchan buys six apartments worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai: report

Image posted on Instagram by Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan )

New Delhi:

Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly bought six luxury apartments in Borivali, Mumbai. According to a report by money control, the actor paid ₹15.42 crore for the properties, according to documents seen by Zapkey. The report added that all the apartments are located in Oberoi Sky City and the sale agreement was signed on May 5. The report also mentioned that the first apartment was sold for ₹3.42 crore, the second and third were bought for ₹79 lakh each. the fourth and fifth apartment cost ₹3.52 crore and ₹3.39 crore respectively, and the final apartment was sold for ₹3.39 crore.

Currently, Abhishek Bachchan, his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan live with Abhishek’s parents, superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, in JalsaBombay.

In 2018, in a now-deleted post, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user criticized Abhishek Bachchan for living with his parents. The user wrote: “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember that Abhishek Bachchan still lives with his parents. Keep pushing everyone!”

Responding to the note, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, like they have done for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Yeah! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, like they have done for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. —Abhishek???????????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Before that, in 2005, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on an American talk show hosted by David Letterman. When David asked, “Do you still stay with your parents? Is that normal in India?” With his characteristic wit, Aishwarya replied, “It’s okay to live with your parents, because it is also common in India, we don’t have to make appointments with parents to meet for dinner.”

Watch the video shared by a fan page on YouTube below:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007. The couple welcomed Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

In terms of work, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Be happy. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 film. Ponniyin Selvan: II.