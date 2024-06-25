AAP’s Atishi in ICU after blood sugar levels drop amid hunger strike

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has her blood pressure checked during her hunger strike over the water crisis.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated due to her indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis in the national capital, her party said on Tuesday.

In a post on ‘X’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the 43-year-old water minister was admitted to the emergency ICU of Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital after her blood sugar level fell to 36. .

“His blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and 36 at 3 a.m., after which doctors at LNJP hospital recommended his immediate hospitalization. He has not eaten anything for the past five days,” the AAP said. published photographs of Mrs Atishi being taken to the hospital. Hospital.

“She has been admitted to the LNJP emergency ICU. We pray for her speedy recovery,” he added.

🚨 Water Minister Atishi’s health deteriorates 🚨 His blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and 36 at 3 am, after which doctors at LNJP Hospital advised his immediate hospitalization. She hasn’t eaten anything for five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike… pic.twitter.com/nl5iTfnwnT – AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 24, 2024

Atishi, who began his hunger strike on June 21 amid a prolonged heat wave in Delhi, demanded that Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Haryana release water for the national capital. He has accused Haryana of depriving nearly 28 lakh people of Delhi by releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water.

“There are 2.8 million people in the city longing for a drop of water,” he said Monday, the fourth day of his fast.

“My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has dropped. The level of ketones is very high, which can have long-term detrimental effects,” he said in a video message posted on his official X account.

Fourth day of indefinite fast: message from Water Minister Atishi to the people of Delhi -Posted by Atishi Team#PaaniSatyagrah4thDaypic.twitter.com/Fc8hkdjtXB -Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 24, 2024

No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast until Haryana releases water, the AAP minister said.

Atishi lost 2 kg in 4 days: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party said on Monday that Atishi has lost around 2 kg of weight in the four days of his indefinite fast.

In a statement, the party said: “Water Minister Atishi’s weight is unexpectedly decreasing. Before starting the hunger strike on June 21, her weight was 65.8 kg, which was reduced to 63. 6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, his weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just four days,” the statement said.

The party also said that his blood sugar level decreased by 28 units on the fourth day compared to the first day of the hunger strike.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena met a delegation of AAP leaders and said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured that he will look into whether his state can provide additional water to the city.