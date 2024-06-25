AAP’s Atishi hospitalized after his health worsened during hunger strike

Delhi Minister Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was admitted to hospital after her health condition deteriorated while she was on indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, thus creating a water crisis in the national capital.

Atishi was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike entered its fifth day on Tuesday. He said Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s due share of water.

#LOOK | Delhi Water Minister Atishi is shifted to LNJP hospital due to his deteriorating health. Atishi has been on indefinite hunger strike since the last four days, alleging that Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s due share of water. pic.twitter.com/BZtG4o9ThS — AIN (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Early on June 22, Atishi began his indefinite hunger strike in protest against Haryana releasing Delhi’s share of water.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said doctors had advised Atishi to be admitted to a hospital in view of her deteriorating health, but she is fighting for Delhi’s share of water “risking her life”.

According to the AAP press release, a health checkup on the minister revealed that her blood pressure and sugar levels dropped drastically.

The speed with which Atishi’s blood sugar and blood pressure have dropped has been described by doctors as dangerous, the AAP said.

Water Minister Atishi, who is on indefinite hunger strike to ensure water rights to 28 lakh Delhiites, has said that her indefinite hunger strike will continue till the Haryana government provides water rights to the inhabitants of Delhi and until the doors of Hathnikund Barrage are opened. said AAP.

The AAP has alleged that the neighboring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of lack of water.

The problem of water shortage arose with high temperatures and heat waves in the national capital.

People of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to meet their daily water needs.

Amid rising temperatures, these scenes have become an everyday occurrence in many areas of the national capital since the start of the summer season this year.

