A woman’s family invites her husband out for a drink and gets him killed

The victim’s body was found on June 16 near the Surajpur police line.

Five years after her marriage, a woman’s family got her husband murdered in a case of dishonourable killing in Greater Noida. The incident occurred about two weeks ago.

The woman ran away and married against her family’s will five years ago. Her family, who disapproved of her marriage, extended an olive branch and invited her husband for drinks. However, while returning home, he was strangled to death by a hitman hired by his wife’s family, police said. The family mortgaged their jewelry to pay the hitmen, police added.

Police arrested the woman’s father, uncle and two hitmen, while two other defendants remain at large. Police have also seized the murder weapon, a towel, the car used in the crime and mortgaged jewellery.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two accused, police said.