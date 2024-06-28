A Samajwadi Party member is carried away in his car by staff on a flooded road

The early rains in Delhi-NCR have caused problems for citizens and politicians alike. On Friday morning, the streets surrounding Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav’s bungalow in the Lodhi Estate area of ​​the national capital were flooded. When Mr Yadav stepped out to go to Parliament, all he and his entourage saw was water.

The heavy rain made it impossible for him to get out without help. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Yadav’s staff lifted him in their hands and carried him to the car.

Later, the MP spoke to ANI about the problems he was facing. “I had to do all this to go to Parliament. We went out in a car and then people put us in the car,” he said.

He questioned the mismanagement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and said, “I have been talking to MCD officials since 4 o’clock. We will solve the problem only if someone brings a pump and pumps out the water.”

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "NDMC is not prepared. The rains have been delayed but they are yet to clear the drains… If the drains are cleared, this situation would never happen. A NITI Aayog member, Ministers, the Minister of the Interior, other ministers, a Navy admiral and a general live here.

Talking about the extent of the damage, he revealed that his entire bungalow was filled with water. “We finished the apartment just two days ago. “There has been a loss of billions.”

He also criticized the MCD’s lack of preparedness, saying, “They did not clear the drains even though the rains came late this year.” He pointed out that long-serving NDMC employees knew where the drains were clogged. “If the drains were cleaned, this situation would never happen,” he said.

He pointed out the irony of the situation, given the high profile of the neighbourhood, saying: “Next to us is the bungalow of the Niti Aayog member, who has the status of a state minister. Then there are the ministers. There is the Minister of State for Home Affairs, under whom the NDMC is. There are army generals. There are navy admirals, but it has become difficult for people to move in.”