A newlywed couple in Bihar crosses the river in a small boat after hours of waiting

Newlywed couples from Bihar taking unconventional routes to reach home is not an unusual story.

A newly married couple from Kishanganj, Bihar, began their married life in “troubled waters”. No, before you assume anything, let’s make it clear that the wedding went well. It was the weather that played a spoilsport role.

After heavy rains lashed the Dighalbank block area of ​​Kishanganj, the Kanakai river at Palsa Ghat swelled, temporarily suspending boat operations.

After hours of waiting, the couple embarked on a boat ride at Palsa Ghat to reach their destination.

Accompanied by his family and other passengers, they set sail at 1 pm to reach Singhimari.

For example, in 2019, another newlywed couple from Bihar used a makeshift boat to reach home. The flooded road halted their journey, forcing them to take the unconventional route.

In a similar incident in 2021, a boyfriend in Bihar carried his girlfriend on his shoulder to cross a flooded river in Kishanganj district. The video, which shows the groom, Shiv Kumar Singh, with his girlfriend on his shoulder, avoiding the murky waters, went viral at the time.

The flood situation in Bihar is being closely monitored and heavy rainfall is expected in July and August, the India Meteorological Department said. The Department of Water Resources has deployed embankment guards and completed anti-erosion work.

A toll-free number has been set up for emergencies. Fifteen districts are the most vulnerable to flooding and the government is prepared to respond to any situation.