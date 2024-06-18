A man of Indian origin kills a woman from Punjab and wounds another in the US.

A thorough investigation is underway to find out the motive, police said.

New Delhi:

A woman of Indian origin was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Middlesex County in New Jersey, United States. Police identified the suspect as Gaurav Gill, 19, also of Indian origin, who has been arrested.

According to a Indian Times According to the report, the woman who died was from Punjab. Responding to a report of shots fired, police responded to the scene and found two women with serious gunshot wounds on Wednesday (June 14). Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Jasvir Kaur, 29, died from her injuries, while her 20-year-old cousin remains in critical condition.

The suspect, Gaurav Gill, was arrested on the same day. After hours on the run, police cornered him in a backyard about a half-mile from the shooting scene. Gill, a Kent resident, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and several weapons offenses.

The house where the women lived together is owned by Gurmukh Singh, who remembered Kaur as a kind and hard-working person. The motive for the shooting remains unclear and it is not known if Gill had any prior relationship with the victims.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Ms. Jasvir Kaur and the injuries sustained by Ms. Gagandeep Kaur in a shooting on Roosevelt Av, Cartaret, New Jersey. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. @indiainnewyork is in contact with RWJ Barnabas Health and Carteret PD to follow up on the case,” the Indian consulate in New York wrote in X.

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Ms. Jasvir Kaur and the injuries sustained by Ms. Gagandeep Kaur in a shooting on Roosevelt Av, Cartaret, New Jersey. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. @indiainnewyork is in contact with RWJ Barnabas Health &… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 13, 2024

A thorough investigation is underway to find out the motive, police said.