A man of Indian origin dies after being punched in the face outside a motel in the US.

A 59-year-old Indian-American man died last week after being punched in the face in the parking lot of a motel in the US state of Oklahoma. The incident occurred Saturday night, June 22, near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue, police said.

The victim, Hemant Shantilal Mistry, a motel manager originally from Gujarat, confronted Richard Lewis, 41, and asked him to leave the property. This request quickly escalated when Lewis reportedly punched Mr Mistry in the face.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media. In the video, Mr. Mistry. Wearing a white t-shirt, he can be seen engaged in a heated argument with Lewis, who is wearing a sky blue t-shirt. The argument quickly escalated before Lewsis punched Mr Mistry in the face. The 59-year-old man fell to the ground as Lewis walked away.

Police attended the scene at around 10pm and found Mr Mistry unconscious. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, he died from his injuries at 7:40 pm the next day.

The suspect, Richard Lewis, was arrested shortly after at a hotel in the 1900 block of S. Meridian Avenue. He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on $100,000 bail, facing charges of aggravated assault and battery.

Police have yet to determine the specific reasons behind Lewis’ refusal to vacate the premises, but a thorough investigation has been launched to find the motive.