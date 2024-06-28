At the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, Jessie George and other paleobotanists (people who study ancient plants the way paleontologists study prehistoric bones) are compiling a list of native California plants that survived the Ice Age and to the first major climate change in the region and that are still alive today.
Researchers believe we have a lot to learn from these resilient plants that adapted after millennia of severe temperature changes, droughts and wildfires that changed Southern California from cool, moist forests to the dry, shrubby chaparral landscape we see today.
Newsletter
Subscribe to our LA Times Plant Newsletter
At the beginning of each month, get a summary of upcoming plant-related activities and events in Southern California, along with links to tips and articles you may have missed.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Perhaps, they say, these resilient plants can help our urban landscapes weather current climate change.
Note that not all of these survivors would be happy living near the Tar Pits today, and those are marked with an asterisk.
Most pines, for example, prefer the wetter, cooler parts of the state, such as the Central Coast, George said, and would not do well in Southern California’s hot, dry climate. If you have any questions about whether a native plant would work well in your area, talk to experts at places like the tree of life nursery and Theodore Payne Foundation, or check out the California Native Plant Society’s handy native plant database at
Calscape.
To learn more about these Ice Age survivors, read our July 1 LA Times Plants newsletter.
- Tall trees/shrubsMonterey Cypress (
- Hesperocyparis macrocarpa)Cypress ( Hesperociparis
- *California juniper (
- Juniperus californica)Rocky Mountain Juniper (
- rock juniper)Bishop pine (
- Pinus muricata)*Monterey Pine (
- Pinus radiata)*Pine tree ( Pine tree
- *Torrey pine (
- Pinus torreyana)*Blue elderberry (
- Sambucus mexicana)American dogwood (
- horn silk)Eastwood’s Apple ( Arctostafil Cf.
- glandular)Manzanita with large red fruits (
- Arctostaphylos glauca)Coast live oak (
- Quercus agrifolia)Scrub oak (
- Quercus dumosa)Southern California black walnut (
- Juglans californica)California sycamore (
- (Platanus racemosa)Cash old man (
- Acer negundoWillow ( Salix
is.)
- Herbs/rushessedge ( carex
- sp.)Spikerush ( Eleocharis
- is.)Fimbria ( Fimbristilis
- is.)Barley ( Barley
sp.)
- Shrubs/vinesLarge saltbush (Lenticular atriplexYo
- s)Poison Ivy (
- Toxicodendron diversilobum)Bacaris ( Bacaris
- sp.)Ceanotus ( Ceanotus
- sp.)chamiseta (
- adenostoma fasciculatum)Toyon (
- Heteromeles arbutifolia)California blackberry (
- bear bush)Grape ( Vitis
- sp.)Purple parish grass (
Solanum parishii)
- Perennial herbscane cane (
- Sparganium eurycarpum)Water parsley (
- Oenanthe sarmentosa)*Ragweed (
- Ambrosia psilostachya)Deltoid balsam root (Balsamorhiza deltoidesto
- )*Thistle ( Cirsio
- is.)aster ( Symphyotrichum
- sp.)Blue-eyed grass (
- war of Sisirinchus)Willow Pier (Rumex salicifolius
- )White water buttercup (
- Ranunculus aquatilis)*Three-petal straw (
Gallius Trifidus)
- Annual herbssunflower (
- Helianthus annuus)Common Madia (
- Madia elegans)Clustered tar grass (
- Deinandra fasciculata)cockle (
- Xanthium estrumarium)False rosin (
- Osmadenia tenella)violin neck ( Amsinckia
- sp.)Facelia ( facelia
- sp.)Carolina Geranium (
- Geranium carolinianum)Parry’s Mallow (
- Eremalche parryi)red maidens (
- Calandrinia menziesii)Mining lettuce (
- Claytonia perfoliata)Mountain of water (
- Montia Fountain)Little spring beauty (
- Small Claytonia)California poppy (
- Eschscholzia californica)Purple Owl Clover (
- Castilleja exserta)Nuttall’s snapdragon (
Antirrhinum Nuttallianus)