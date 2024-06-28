At the La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, Jessie George and other paleobotanists (people who study ancient plants the way paleontologists study prehistoric bones) are compiling a list of native California plants that survived the Ice Age and to the first major climate change in the region and that are still alive today.

Researchers believe we have a lot to learn from these resilient plants that adapted after millennia of severe temperature changes, droughts and wildfires that changed Southern California from cool, moist forests to the dry, shrubby chaparral landscape we see today.

Newsletter Subscribe to our LA Times Plant Newsletter At the beginning of each month, get a summary of upcoming plant-related activities and events in Southern California, along with links to tips and articles you may have missed. Enter the email address Sign me up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Perhaps, they say, these resilient plants can help our urban landscapes weather current climate change.

Note that not all of these survivors would be happy living near the Tar Pits today, and those are marked with an asterisk.

Most pines, for example, prefer the wetter, cooler parts of the state, such as the Central Coast, George said, and would not do well in Southern California’s hot, dry climate. If you have any questions about whether a native plant would work well in your area, talk to experts at places like the tree of life nursery and Theodore Payne Foundation, or check out the California Native Plant Society’s handy native plant database at

Calscape.

To learn more about these Ice Age survivors, read our July 1 LA Times Plants newsletter.

Tall trees/shrubs Monterey Cypress (

Hesperocyparis macrocarpa) Cypress ( Hesperociparis

Hesperociparis * California juniper (

Juniperus californica) Rocky Mountain Juniper (

rock juniper) Bishop pine (

Pinus muricata)* Monterey Pine (

Pinus radiata)* Pine tree ( Pine tree

Pine tree * Torrey pine (

Pinus torreyana)* Blue elderberry (

Sambucus mexicana) American dogwood (

horn silk) Eastwood’s Apple ( Arctostafil Cf.

Arctostafil glandular) Manzanita with large red fruits (

Arctostaphylos glauca) Coast live oak (

Quercus agrifolia) Scrub oak (

Quercus dumosa) Southern California black walnut (

Juglans californica) California sycamore (

(Platanus racemosa) Cash old man (

Acer negundoWillow ( Salix

is.)

Herbs/rushes sedge ( carex

carex sp.) Spikerush ( Eleocharis

Eleocharis is.) Fimbria ( Fimbristilis

Fimbristilis is.)Barley ( Barley

sp.)

Shrubs/vines Large saltbush ( Lenticular atriplex Yo

s) Poison Ivy (

Toxicodendron diversilobum) Bacaris ( Bacaris

Bacaris sp.) Ceanotus ( Ceanotus

Ceanotus sp.) chamiseta (

adenostoma fasciculatum) Toyon (

Heteromeles arbutifolia) California blackberry (

bear bush) Grape ( Vitis

Vitis sp.)Purple parish grass (

Solanum parishii)

Perennial herbs cane cane (

Sparganium eurycarpum) Water parsley (

Oenanthe sarmentosa)* Ragweed (

Ambrosia psilostachya) Deltoid balsam root ( Balsamorhiza deltoides to

)* Thistle ( Cirsio

Cirsio is.) aster ( Symphyotrichum

Symphyotrichum sp.) Blue-eyed grass (

war of Sisirinchus) Willow Pier ( Rumex salicifolius

Rumex salicifolius ) White water buttercup (

Ranunculus aquatilis)*Three-petal straw (

Gallius Trifidus)