“A delightful surprise in a dramatic role”

Javed Akhtar is Kartik Aaryan’s latest celebrity fan Chandu Champion, which opened in theaters last week. On Tuesday, Javed Akhtar joined the list of celebrities who loved the film, including his wife Shabana Azmi and cricketer Kapil Dev. The lyricist shared his review of the film on Tuesday on his X. He wrote: ” I saw Chandu’s champion. Who would have believed it if it wasn’t a 100% true story. I especially enjoyed the second half. Another feather in Kabir Khan’s cap is a lovely surprise in a dramatic role. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterji’s work is amazing. Hats off to the editor.

A day before, Shabana Azmi shared a picture in which she can be seen kissing Kartik Aaryan on the cheek. She wrote in the caption, “I was deeply moved by Kabir Khan’s film Chandu Champion and loved Kartik Aryan’s performance. He played it with an almost childlike determination with an extremely charming smile that prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. Vijay Raaz as the El coach is very effective. It’s a real life story and I credit Salaam Kabir for making it his life so he got to watch it with his family. Here I am with Kaartilk at a special screening organized by #Excel Entertainment.”

Kartik Aaryan reshared the post on his Instagram account and wrote, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) Every word you said feels like a medal to me."

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar attended a special screening of Chandu Champion a day ago. The screening was organized at Farhan Akhtar's Excel office.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “Kartik Aaryan sheds his free-spirited cloak and steps into the skin of a character who places a number of demands on the actor. Aaryan gives the role physically demanding everything he has and achieves the best performance of his career.