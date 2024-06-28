A ‘crazy rich Asian’s’ real-life wedding is going viral

Remember the movie Crazy rich asiansDo you remember the extravagant wedding scenes that took place there? Just when we thought reality could never rival fiction, a real-life story… Crazy and rich AsiansAn Indian-style wedding has gone viral on social media. Travel influencer Dana Chang has shared a video of a luxury wedding where guests enjoyed an all-expenses-paid experience.

“This is what a Crazy Rich Asian wedding looks like in real life,” the influencer said, taking her followers on a never-before-seen journey of a lavish wedding.

The bride and groom treated their guests to an unforgettable experience, something to remember for the rest of their lives. They were flown to China and offered a five-day stay at a five-star hotel. A fleet of Rolls Royce and Bentley cars were always available for private transportation, while the luxurious wedding decor brought a European vibe to the Asian country.

The attention to detail was impressive. While telephone booths were decorated with flowers, newspapers were personalized with photographs of the bride and groom.

At Chinese weddings, guests bring traditional “red bags” filled with money for the newlyweds, wishing them good luck and success. But not here, the couple reversed the ritual, offering these envelopes to the guests and accepting nothing in return.

They gave each guest $800 (approximately Rs 66,000) in a red pocket, in addition to the wedding gifts. “The red pockets still surprise me,” the influencer wrote in the caption. Guests also enjoyed fully funded return flights.

The video left social media users with a pleasant surprise, with many wondering if this was the most extravagant wedding of the year.

“My God! “What level of billionaire is this!” commented one user under the video.

Another user joked: “He cries like a poor man.”

Many praised the couple’s generosity and humility, with one user writing: “They are so humble in giving gifts to guests… it shows how much they appreciate the people who came to celebrate with them.”

Another comment summed it up: “Not making your guests pay to travel to your wedding is pure class.”