98 Indians died of natural causes during Hajj, says Ministry of External Affairs

Ninety-eighty Indians have died in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj this year, the government said today. All deaths are due to “natural causes,” the Foreign Office said. This year so far, 175,000 Indians have visited Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj, the government said. “We will do everything we can for the Indians there,” he said.

A dozen countries have reported 1,081 deaths during the pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam that every Muslim with the means must perform at least once. The hajj, whose timing is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, fell again this year during the oven-like Saudi summer.

The pilgrimage involves hours of walking and prayer, even as the temperature in Saudi Arabia reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 Fahrenheit) this week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that heat kills at least half a million people each year, but warns that the real number could be up to 30 times higher.