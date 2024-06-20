68 Indians among 645 Hajj pilgrims who died in Mecca, says Saudi diplomat

The total number of deaths recorded so far amounts to 645, according to an AFP count.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

A diplomat in Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that 68 Indian citizens died during this year’s haj pilgrimage, marked by scorching health, bringing the total toll to more than 600.

“We have confirmed around 68 deaths… Some are due to natural causes and we had many elderly pilgrims. And others are due to weather conditions, that’s what we assume,” said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity. . he told AFP.

The new balance comes after two Arab diplomats told AFP on Tuesday that 550 deaths had been recorded during the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam that every Muslim with the means must perform at least once.

That figure included 323 Egyptians and 60 Jordanians, Arab diplomats said, with one saying that almost all of the Egyptians died “because of the heat.”

Deaths have also been confirmed in Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and the autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq, although in many cases authorities have not specified the cause.

Last year, more than 200 pilgrims were reported dead, most of them from Indonesia.

Saudi Arabia has not provided information on deaths, although it reported more than 2,700 cases of “heat exhaustion” on Sunday alone.

The diplomat who confirmed the Indian deaths said there were also some missing Indian pilgrims, but declined to provide an exact number.

“This happens every year… We can’t say it’s abnormally high this year,” he said.

“It’s kind of similar to last year, but we’ll know more in the coming days.”

For the past few years, the hajj has fallen during the sweltering Saudi summer.

According to a Saudi study published last month, temperatures in the area where the rituals take place rise by 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 degrees Fahrenheit) every decade.

