“60 rooms reserved to accommodate ‘other people'”: Pakistan team under fire for ‘family time’ in US

Pakistan’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in the United States is expected to have sparked a backlash against the players, who are being criticized for taking their families with them, even as its embattled cricket board mulled whether to invoke a new defamation law to address “unsubstantiated claims and reports.” According to a local media report, in addition to the nearly 34 players, support staff and officials who were part of the US national team, the team hotel was packed with between 26 and 28 family members of the players.

Among them were their wives, children, parents and even, in some cases, brothers. Pakistan were eliminated after losing to India and debutants United States in the league’s group stage matches held in New York.

The report said players like Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Amir were among those who had family members traveling with them.

Babar, who is not married, had his father, mother and siblings staying at the team hotel.

“The additional expenses incurred by having families are obviously paid for by players, but having family members around affects players’ attention,” another report said.

“About 60 rooms where the team stayed were reserved to accommodate others traveling with the team. The atmosphere was family-friendly, with packed dinners and outings the norm for some players,” one report said.

Former Test wicketkeeper Atiq uz Zaman said he could understand the players’ need to have their families with them on bilateral or low-profile tours.

But for a major event like the World Cup, the PCB should not have allowed such a gathering.

“In a World Cup, no family should have been allowed as the players had to concentrate on their cricket. When you have families with you, the player’s attention and time is diverted from cricket,” Zaman said.

Amir had also brought his personal trainer to the World Cup at his own expense, even though the team had a foreign coach, a strength coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor.

A report said that during training, the left-arm pacer trained away from others, having obtained permission from the board to do so.

PCB considers legal action against unverified reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board will use a new defamation law by the Punjab government to go after digital or traditional media outlets that suggest corruption by Pakistani players during the World Cup or make highly personal comments about them.

A reliable source in the PCB said the Board’s legal department has already started working on possible notices under the new defamation law.

“These people will be asked to prove their allegations or face action under the new defamation law,” he said.

The Punjab assembly recently passed the bill relating to digital media and defamation laws under which any digital journalist or media personality who makes baseless allegations or personal attacks on a public figure that puts him or her at risk of suffering A public reaction can lead to a heavy fine and also jail time. if he is found guilty.

The law also states that the decision must be made within six months and that cases must not be delayed.

This is because YouTuber accused Captain Babar Azam of accepting an expensive car as a gift.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)