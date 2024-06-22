55 dead and 88 hospitalized after drinking toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Many of these victims were from Karunapuram area.

Fifty-five people have died after consuming toxic liquor in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, about 250 kilometers from the state capital, Chennai. At least 88 other people, who allegedly consumed the toxic liquor in recent days, have been hospitalized.

Many of these victims were from the Karunapuram area. Three minor children lost their parents in the tragedy. The brothers now look toward an uncertain future. “I don’t know how to take care of them,” her grandmother said.

A woman who lost her son said: “He complained of severe stomach pain and difficulty opening his eyes. He said he had consumed arack. Initially, the hospital refused to admit him, saying he was drunk. The state government should shut down all alcoholic beverages stores.”

Another mother said: “My son was suffering from unbearable stomach pain. He couldn’t see or hear. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. Stop selling liquor.”

Police arrested four suspected bootleggers and detained 10 others. Confirming that these deaths were caused by consumption of toxic liquor, a senior police officer told NDTV, “We are investigating what exactly they consumed.”

The state government suspended district police chief Samay Singh Meena and appointed Rajat Chaturvedi in his place. Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been replaced by MS Prasanth.

A deputy superintendent of police, senior officer of the prohibition enforcement wing, three inspectors and as many sub-inspectors were also suspended. The state government also transferred the investigation into the toxic liquor tragedy to the CB-CID.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a post on X that he is shocked and pained by the loss of lives. “The accused have been arrested. Action has been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it. We will crack down with an iron fist. If the public complains about these perpetrators, action will be taken.”

The Chief Minister has announced an inquiry by Justice (retd) B Gokuldas, retired judge of the Madras High Court. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of each of the victims.

Mr. Stalin had ordered the arrest of the illegal liquor manufacturers and the methanol seller and the destruction of the methanol.

This tragedy is being seen as a major failure by the intelligence agencies and the enforcement wing of the ban. Also last year, 22 people died in Tamil Nadu after consuming methanol.

The Madras High Court yesterday pulled up the state government over the liquor tragedy, which has claimed 55 lives. How did you allow it to happen?” the court said, citing last year’s tragedy.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK and said the state government failed to curb the problem of toxic liquor even after he pointed it out. “I urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to take strict measures to curb toxic liquor instead of puns like last time when they called it methanol and not toxic liquor.”

State BJP chief K Annamalai said DMK had not “learned its lesson” after 22 deaths due to consumption of toxic liquor last year.